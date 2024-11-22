As the prices for Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert tickets were revealed, we noticed that they were way more expensive than the British rock band Coldplay, which is also set to perform in January 2025

Diljit Dosanjh, Chris Martin of Coldplay Pic/Instagram, AFP

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert tickets are more expensive than Coldplay! Check out whopping prices x 00:00

Ticket sales for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert are set to go LIVE today. The show, which is a part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, will take place in the city on December 19. As the prices for tickets were revealed, we noticed that they were way more expensive than the British rock band Coldplay, which is also set to perform in January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert more expensive than Coldplay

Ticket prices for Coldplay ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with Rs 35,000 for the lounge area. However, the tickets for Diljit’s concert start at Rs 4,999 and go up to Rs 60,000 for the lounge. Not to mention, Coldplay also unveiled its infinity tickets that cost Rs 2000, making the concert affordable for those who couldn’t grab spots the first time around. Diljit’s show offers a special pre-sale for HSBC card holders. But even then, the ticket costs Rs 21,999.

Earlier, Diljit said in a statement, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together - I can promise you a night you'll never forget!”

Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice for songs on alcohol

Recently, Diljit performed in Hyderabad where he received a legal notice from the Telangana government, asking him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. The notice, issued just hours before his performance cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert.

Reacting to the same, Diljit shared a video where he called out all the states for not doing enough to stop liquor sales since it is a huge "revenue" generator. He also stated that he would stop making songs on alcohol if the government declared a nationwide ban on it.

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.