Following the phenomenal success of their summer 2024 shows in Europe, Coldplay is ready to make history with their much-anticipated performances in India

Chris Martin of Coldplay Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Coldplay Infinity Tickets: Here's your last chance to grab spots at Mumbai, Ahmedabad concerts x 00:00

If you missed grabbing your spot at the Grammy-winning band Coldplay’s Mumbai and Ahmedabad concerts, fear not, we’ve got you covered. In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will offer a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets', priced at approximately Rs 2000 per ticket. These will go on sale today (November 22) at 12 PM on BookMyShow, allowing fans to purchase them in pairs and enjoy the concert experience together.

Details of Coldplay’s Mumbai and Ahmedabad concerts

Scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, the iconic DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai will be the stage for three unforgettable nights of music and magic. Due to unprecedented demand, the band will also perform on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay's return since their last visit in 2016, and this announcement is sure to raise anticipation. "We are thrilled to bring Coldplay back to India," said a promoter, adding, "This tour is going to be an extraordinary experience for everyone."

Coldplay performing as a part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'

Since launching in March 2022, the 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. The tour will feature an array of hits from their acclaimed album 'Music of the Spheres', including new singles like 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'. Audiences can also expect to hear beloved classics such as 'Yellow', 'Fix You', and 'Viva La Vida', all presented in a spectacular show complete with lasers, fireworks, and mesmerizing LED displays.

Coldplay's new album, 'Moon Music', was released on October 4, 2024, and aimed to set new sustainability standards in the music industry, with each vinyl made from 100% recycled plastic.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.