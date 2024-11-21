BTS' Jin sat down for a quick chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show where he spoke about his discharge day, bonding with Coldplay, a song dedicated to ARMY, and more

BTS' Jin on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin marked his solo debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The K-pop star performed his new song 'Running Wild' from the album ‘Happy’ and sat down for a quick chat with the host where he spoke about his discharge day, bonding with Coldplay, a song dedicated to ARMY, and more.

How BTS’ Jin got Coldplay lead Chris Martin’s guitar

Back in 2021, Jin revealed that Coldplay’s lead Chris Martin had given him his guitar. He told Jimmy, “I really love Coldplay. I had a chance to work with Coldplay before. A few years ago, before this album, Chris Martin gave me a song he wrote. We worked on it together, and it was an honour for me. I was hanging out with Chris Martin and he had a guitar from his tour. I jokingly asked him, ‘Can I have this guitar?’ Chris Martin was like, ‘Of course’. I was so happy. Now it’s my family heirloom.”

BTS’ Jin on his new album ‘Happy’

Jin also spoke about his new album ‘Happy’ stating, “A BTS album incorporates the opinions of all the members so it is a mix of many individual opinions, whereas this album includes my opinion only so it feels more personal to me. Happiness is a very important word and holds value for me simply because it is so important to me. I wanted to express happiness through music, so that’s why the title of my album is Happy.”

Jin also shared with Jimmy that the song ‘I Will Come To You’ is dedicated to the ARMY, who he missed dearly during his military days that went on for 18 months.

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.