Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Jin appears on The Tonight Show reveals how he got Coldplay lead singer Chris Martins guitar watch video

BTS: Jin appears on The Tonight Show, reveals how he got Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin's guitar - watch video

Updated on: 21 November,2024 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS' Jin sat down for a quick chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show where he spoke about his discharge day, bonding with Coldplay, a song dedicated to ARMY, and more

BTS: Jin appears on The Tonight Show, reveals how he got Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin's guitar - watch video

BTS' Jin on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Pic/X

Listen to this article
BTS: Jin appears on The Tonight Show, reveals how he got Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin's guitar - watch video
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin marked his solo debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The K-pop star performed his new song 'Running Wild' from the album ‘Happy’ and sat down for a quick chat with the host where he spoke about his discharge day, bonding with Coldplay, a song dedicated to ARMY, and more. 


How BTS’ Jin got Coldplay lead Chris Martin’s guitar


Back in 2021, Jin revealed that Coldplay’s lead Chris Martin had given him his guitar. He told Jimmy, “I really love Coldplay. I had a chance to work with Coldplay before. A few years ago, before this album, Chris Martin gave me a song he wrote. We worked on it together, and it was an honour for me. I was hanging out with Chris Martin and he had a guitar from his tour. I jokingly asked him, ‘Can I have this guitar?’ Chris Martin was like, ‘Of course’. I was so happy. Now it’s my family heirloom.”


BTS’ Jin on his new album ‘Happy’

Jin also spoke about his new album ‘Happy’ stating, “A BTS album incorporates the opinions of all the members so it is a mix of many individual opinions, whereas this album includes my opinion only so it feels more personal to me. Happiness is a very important word and holds value for me simply because it is so important to me. I wanted to express happiness through music, so that’s why the title of my album is Happy.”

Jin also shared with Jimmy that the song ‘I Will Come To You’ is dedicated to the ARMY, who he missed dearly during his military days that went on for 18 months. 

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS BTS`s Jin jimmy fallon Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK