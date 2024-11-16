Coldplay Ahmedabad concert 2025: Fans and travellers who had booked tickets at lower prices are facing last-minute cancellations, and disappointed fans are sharing screenshots highlighting the inflated prices of hotel rooms

Coldplay (File Pic/AFP)

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Netizen faces last-minute hotel cancellation, room rates touch Rs 1.60 lakh for 2 nights

After the Coldplay Ahmedabad concert on January 25, 2025, sold out in minutes, BookMyShow announced another show in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025. Now, after the announcement of the British band's shows in Ahmedabad, hotel room rates in the city are touching sky-high levels. Fans and travellers who had booked tickets at lower prices are facing last-minute cancellations, and disappointed fans are sharing screenshots highlighting the inflated prices of hotel rooms.

Netizens point out inflated price

A content creator took to X and shared his personal experience, writing, "Booked a stay near Narendra Modi Stadium 2 minutes after the Coldplay Ahmedabad show was announced. Just got an email saying the booking is cancelled. I booked a 1-night stay at ₹1,800/-. Now watch this cost touch ₹18,000/- within a few hours.” He also attached a screenshot of the official mail he received from the hotel confirming the cancellation.

Booked a stay near Narendra Modi Stadium 2 minutes after Coldplay Ahmedabad show was announced.



Just got an email saying booking is cancelled 🤣



I booked 1 night stay at 1800/-



Now watch this cost touch 18000/- within few hours pic.twitter.com/aUo7on5tfj — Samarth (@iamstake) November 13, 2024

Not just in thousands, a few hotels are offering rooms for as high as Rs 1.60 lakhs for two nights, which is higher than New Year rates. Hotels within 20 kilometres of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have inflated the prices for their rooms. Soon after the announcement of the Ahmedabad concert, it was noticed that not only five-star properties but also three-star and economy hotels have raised their prices. Several social media users have also pointed out the inflated prices of the hotel rooms.

When even miles don't come to rescue 😅😅

Hotel Rates already skyrocketed for 25/26th in Ahmedabad 🫣#coldplayindia #coldplay pic.twitter.com/inpDJZMoip — Priti Jain (@mepritijain) November 13, 2024

Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just sky rocketed. #Coldplay #BMS pic.twitter.com/bR3tPONhTV — Ujval Chopra (@ujvalchopra) November 13, 2024

For instance, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad has priced its rooms at Rs 1.61 lakh for two people between January 24 and 26, according to the MakeMyTrip app. Meanwhile, the same hotel is offering rooms for ₹30,000 for two people for two nights between January 17 and 19.

Book My Show announces new Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad

Repeating what had happened during the Mumbai concert ticket sales, BookMyShow announced another show in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025.

“Due to unprecedented demand, a 5TH SHOW has been added in India for Coldplay! Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 now on the 26th of JANUARY at Narendra Modi Stadium,” they wrote on X.

Coldplay India concert dates and venues:

- January 18, 19, 21 – D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

- January 25, 26 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad