Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Another show added on January 26; queue runs into lakhs

The tickets for the Coldplay Ahmedabad concert on January 25, 2025, went live at 12 PM on Saturday. The queue for the ticket ran into lakhs and the show was sold out within minutes.

Repeating what had happened during the Mumbai concert ticket sales, BookMyShow announced another show in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025.

“Due to unprecedented demand, a 5TH SHOW has been added in India for Coldplay! Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 now on the 26th of JANUARY at Narendra Modi Stadium,” they wrote on X.

The queue for the second show opened at 12:45 PM and the tickets went live at 1:00 PM. However, the queue quickly ran into lakhs, leaving fans disappointed.

Coldplay India concert dates and venues

January 18, 19, 21 – D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 25, 26 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Mumbai

About Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025.

The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

This is the second time that Coldplay, which consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, will be performing in India. They last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.