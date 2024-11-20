Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh finally announced the date for his show in Mumbai as a part of the 'Dil-Luminati' Tour. He also shared the date on which the tickets are set to go LIVE

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

'Finally ho gaya': Diljit Dosanjh announces Mumbai show in December, tickets to go live on THIS date

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh finally announced the dates for his show in Mumbai as a part of the 'Dil-Luminati' Tour. Diljit had announced the India leg of his world tour in September. The original list of cities included only Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. However, Diljit surprised his fans by announcing an additional show in the hub of entertainment.

Diljit Dosanjh announces Mumbai show

Diljit took to Instagram and shared a poster announcing his show in Mumbai. It is set to take place on December 19th at 7 pm. The exact venue for the same is yet to be revealed. Tickets for the show will go LIVE on November 22. Diljit wrote in the caption, “Lao Ji Finally Ho Gaya Add Mumbai.”

Earlier, Diljit said in a statement, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together - I can promise you a night you'll never forget!”

Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice for songs on alcohol

Recently, Diljit performed in Hyderabad where he received a legal notice from the Telangana government, asking him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. The notice, issued just hours before his performance cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert.

Reacting to the same, Diljit shared a video where he called out all the states for not doing enough to stop liquor sales since it is a huge "revenue" generator. He also stated that he would stop making songs on alcohol if the government declared a nationwide ban on it.

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.