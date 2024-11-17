Diljit Dosanjh addressed the notice served by the Telangana government and said, "When foreign artists come to India, they are allowed to do whatever they like"

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Telangana government: ‘Foreign singers can do whatever they want’ - watch video x 00:00

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who was served a legal notice by the Telangana government ahead of his concert in Hyderabad, took a dig at the same in the middle of his performance. Diljit slammed the directives that urged him not to sing any songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence, and stated that the rules do not apply to foreign singers, and some people cannot digest his success.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Telangana government’s notice

Diljit addressed the notice served by the Telangana government and said, "When foreign artists come to India, they are allowed to do whatever they like, sing whatever they want, there’s no issue... But when an artist from your own country is singing, people have a lot of problems. Some people cannot digest the fact that such big shows are happening, and tickets are getting sold out within two minutes...I've been working for many years now. I did not become famous overnight.”

Diljit Dosanjh tweaks song lyrics for Hyderabad concert

A viral video shows Diljit Dosanjh laughing while performing live in Hyderabad as he changed the lyrics of his popular tracks ‘Lemonade’ and ‘5 Taara’ to abide by the notice. A line from the first song, “Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade”, was changed to “Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade”. Similarly, Diljit changed the lyrics from “5 Taara thekke utthe” to “5 Taara hotel ch”. Watch the clip below.

Diljit Dosanjh served notice by Telangana government

The notice was issued after a complaint by a Chandigarh-based Professor, Panditrao Dharenavar, against Diljit Dosanjh to prevent him from singing such songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during the live show. The complainant submitted video evidence as well. The singer was also directed not to bring children on stage. The manager and organisers of the event have also been directed to ensure that the peak sound pressure level does not exceed the permissible limit.

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October. The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Ahmedabad, and Pune.