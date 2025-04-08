At a recent event in Mumbai, CM Devendra Fadnavis outlined Maharashtra’s push towards becoming a leading AI and tech state, with plans to turn Gadchiroli into a business destination and expand infrastructure in Konkan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that the state is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s technological and entrepreneurial advancement by focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, and infrastructure development. According to ANI, Fadnavis made these remarks while speaking at an event titled IGF Mumbai NXT 25: Leading the Leap on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Mumbai has already established itself as a fintech capital and that the state’s current focus is to expand Maharashtra’s technology ecosystem. “Mumbai is already a fintech capital. We are focusing on AI and technology,” he said.

He further highlighted that the state government is keen on turning Gadchiroli, a district known for its dense forests, tribal heritage, and natural beauty into a fresh business destination. “Our new destination for business is Gadchiroli,” he added.

Fadnavis pointed out that major infrastructure projects are underway across the state, including the development of a massive port in the Konkan region. “We are developing a huge port in Konkan. This port will be three times bigger than Mumbai. This will create an absolute ecosystem,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also revealed that innovation cities are being planned near Mumbai, and a strong infrastructural network is being created around Mumbai and Pune to support ease of doing business.

Regarding employment and economic development, Fadnavis said Maharashtra has become a hotspot for data centres and is fast emerging as a start-up capital. “In the space of AI start-ups, Maharashtra is leading the way,” ANI reports him saying.

Speaking about international investments, he shared that during meetings at the World Economic Forum, Maharashtra attracted a large number of proposals. “80 per cent of our MOUs are in action, and the remaining 20 per cent are on track,” he mentioned. “None of the investors are backing out.”

Addressing agriculture, the CM acknowledged that climate change remains a significant challenge. However, he said the state is introducing AI modules to help make farming more predictable. “We have launched a mission to integrate AI in agriculture,” he said.

On reciprocal tariffs from the US, he acknowledged some impact on the supply chain but expressed optimism, saying, “We also see opportunities in this.”

(With inputs from ANI)