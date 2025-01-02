Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis underlines Gadchiroli's shift from Naxal dominance to progress, citing police efforts, infrastructure development, and local support as key factors driving change.

File Pic

Listen to this article Gadchiroli's transformation: CM Fadnavis highlights progress and Naxal decline x 00:00

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra [India], 2 January (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphasised a significant transformation in Gadchiroli, stating that the people of the region now stand with India and its Constitution, distancing themselves from Naxal ideologies. According to ANI, this shift has been attributed to progress and the joint efforts of the police and local villagers in countering Naxal influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit to the Naxal-affected district, Fadnavis commended the police for their relentless fight against Maoist insurgents and highlighted the role of villagers in bringing about change. “There is a transformation because our police fought against the Naxalites, and the villagers also cooperated,” he remarked. As per ANI, he further announced the inauguration of a new police outpost in Pengunda, which signifies the growing presence of the government and law enforcement in previously Maoist-dominated areas.

The Chief Minister revealed that locals have openly expressed their allegiance to India and its democratic principles. “The people here (in Gadchiroli) came forward and said they are not with Naxals but with India and its Constitution,” Fadnavis said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure and development, Fadnavis announced the launch of a long-awaited bus service connecting Aheri and Gardewada. ANI reports that this is the first state transport bus service in the area in 77 years. “Today, a bus service has started between Aheri and Gardewada. This is the first time such a service has been introduced after 77 years,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a mining plant, which had its foundation stone laid in 2019. The project is expected to create employment opportunities for 50,000 people, marking another step towards the region's economic development.

In a notable development, 11 Naxalites, including senior leader Vimla Chandra Sidam, alias Tarakka, surrendered before the police. Tarakka, who carried a bounty of ₹1 crore and served as the head of the Dandakaranya Zonal Committee, was among the eight women and three men who surrendered. According to ANI, the surrendered individuals had collective bounties exceeding ₹1 crore, with some also being sought by the Chhattisgarh government.

Each surrendered Naxalite was provided with a financial aid package worth ₹86 lakh to facilitate their reintegration into society. Fadnavis expressed optimism about eradicating Naxalism in Maharashtra, stating, “Big cadres are surrendering, and no new recruits are being made. We are moving towards ending this menace.”

During his visit, Fadnavis also inaugurated key infrastructure projects, including the Gatta-Gardewada-Vangeturi road, Tadguda Bridge, and the Pengunda Police Help Centre. Speaking to ANI, he noted the dramatic changes in the area, which once lacked basic infrastructure and was under Maoist dominance.

(With inputs from ANI)