Devendra Fadnavis major inaugurations and events in Gadhchiroli on January 1 2025

Devendra Fadnavis' major inaugurations and events in Gadhchiroli on January 1, 2025

Updated on: 01 January,2025 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai

On January 1, 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend several inaugurations and events in Gadhchiroli, including infrastructure projects, a dialogue with soldiers, and the distribution of vehicles to the police force.

Devendra Fadnavis' major inaugurations and events in Gadhchiroli on January 1, 2025

File Pic

Devendra Fadnavis' major inaugurations and events in Gadhchiroli on January 1, 2025
On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be attending a series of key events across Gadhchiroli district, marking significant infrastructural developments and government initiatives.


At 11:50 AM, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Gatta-Gardevada-Wangeturi road and the Tadguda Bridge, along with the launch of the new bus service connecting Wangeturi-Gardevada-Gatta-Aheri. This event will take place at the Tadguda Bridge in the Gadhchiroli district, aimed at enhancing connectivity in the region.


The Chief Minister will then move on to 12:35 PM to engage with local security personnel at a dialogue with soldiers in Pengunda, followed by a public awareness rally. This session will focus on addressing public concerns and encouraging participation in community-building initiatives.


At 2:00 PM, the Chief Minister will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for various departments of Lloyd Metal Company in Konseri, further strengthening industrial development in the area.

Later, at 3:45 PM, he will inaugurate the helicopter hangar and new helipad in Gadhchiroli, a significant move to boost air connectivity and facilitate emergency services.

At 4:00 PM, the Chief Minister will distribute motorcycles and four-wheel vehicles to the local police force, aiming to improve law enforcement efficiency and mobility in the region.

Finally, at 4:10 PM, the Chief Minister will honour the C-60 commandos for their dedication and service at the Ekalavya Hall in Gadhchiroli, recognising their contributions to maintaining security and peace in the district.

This series of events underlines the state's commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing public safety, and fostering industrial growth in the region.

devendra fadnavis Mahayuti BJP mumbai news maharashtra

