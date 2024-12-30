In addition, CM Fadnavis directed the cultural affairs department to ensure that all Marathi films are made in the state’s Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. He stressed the importance of reducing film rental fees to attract more filmmakers and promote Maharashtra as a hub for the film industry

The announcement came after CM Fadnavis reviewed the plans for the next 100 days of the state’s cultural affairs department in a meeting held at the Sahyadri State Guest House. Pic/X

Listen to this article Implement single-window online permission for shooting in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

In a significant move aimed at boosting Maharashtra's cultural sector and job creation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the implementation of a single-window online permission system for film shoots. He emphasised that the cultural and social impact of the industry contributes not only to social awakening but also plays a key role in generating employment on a large scale. He further highlighted that the cultural affairs department serves as an essential "soft power" for the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came after CM Fadnavis reviewed the plans for the next 100 days of the state’s cultural affairs department in a meeting held at the Sahyadri State Guest House. The meeting, attended by several key government ministers and senior officials, laid out the roadmap for the state’s cultural initiatives in the coming months.

One of the key directives was the preparation of a comprehensive plan for the year to mark the tricentenary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, the legendary Maratha queen known for her administrative acumen and contributions to society. CM Fadnavis announced that various programmes would be organised across the state to ensure that her legacy reaches every school and college.

“The work of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar is truly remarkable,” CM Fadnavis stated. “Her tricentenary year should be celebrated in a manner befitting her contributions. A good commercial feature film should be made on her life, and the government will provide grants for such a project.”

In addition, CM Fadnavis directed the cultural affairs department to ensure that all Marathi films are made in the state’s Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. He stressed the importance of reducing film rental fees to attract more filmmakers and promote Maharashtra as a hub for the film industry.

Another key initiative discussed was the ‘Har Ghar Samvidhan’ project, aimed at ensuring that the Constitution of India reaches every household in Maharashtra.

CM Fadnavis instructed officials to prepare a detailed plan for the successful implementation of this initiative across the state.

The meeting was attended by several key figures including Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Dhananjay Munde, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Jaikumar Gore, Textile Industry Minister Sanjay Savkare, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, among others.

Also present at the meeting were senior bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, and Principal Secretary Ashwini Bhide, who have been tasked with the oversight and implementation of these initiatives.