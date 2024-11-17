Viral videos show Diljit Dosanjh laughing while performing live in Hyderabad as he changed the lyrics of his popular tracks ‘Lemonade’ and ‘5 Taara’ to suit the directives of Telangana government

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh laughs on stage as he tweaks lyrics after Telangana government’s notice of ‘no songs promoting alcohol’ x 00:00

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed in Hyderabad as a part of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour’ hilariously tweaked the lyrics of his popular songs after the Telangana government served him a legal notice, directing him not to sing any songs which promote alcohol, drugs, and violence. Viral videos show Diljit laughing on stage as he revamps his tracks to suit the directives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh tweaks song lyrics for Hyderabad concert

Viral videos show Diljit Dosanjh laughing while performing live in Hyderabad as he changed the lyrics of his popular tracks ‘Lemonade’ and ‘5 Taara’. A line from the first song, “Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade”, was changed to “Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade”. Similarly, Diljit changed the lyrics from “5 Taara thekke utthe” to “5 Taara hotel ch”. Watch the clips below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by supersingh_braham (@dil_luminatii)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gouri (@gouri_diljit_di_fann)

Diljit Dosanjh served notice by Telangana government

The notice was issued after a complaint by a Chandigarh-based Professor, Panditrao Dharenavar, against Diljit Dosanjh to prevent him from singing such songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during the live show. The complainant submitted video evidence as well.

The notice read, "As cited by representer with video evidence that you have sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence promoting songs (CASE, Panchatara, Patiala Pegg, ) during the live show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 26th and 27th of October. Therefore we are issuing this notice in advance to deter promoting Alcohol/Drugs/Violence through songs in your live show.”

The singer was also directed not to bring children on stage. "Your concert guidelines say that children are allowed below 13 years of age. Concert guidelines also say that concerts may include loud sounds and flashing lights. Both loud music and flashing lights are harmful to children," the notice added.

The manager and organisers of the event have also been directed to ensure that the peak sound pressure level does not exceed the permissible limit.

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October. The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Ahmedabad, and Pune.

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.

(With inputs from Agencies)