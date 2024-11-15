On Friday, Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Hyderabad, and ahead of the grand concert, the Telangana government issued a notice to the organizers, outlining conditions to be kept in mind

In Pic: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is on a spree, performing shows one after the other as part of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour' to 10 cities across India. On Friday, the ace Punjabi singer will perform in Hyderabad, and ahead of the grand concert, the Telangana government issued a notice to the organizers, outlining conditions to be kept in mind before he hits the stage on Friday, November 15.

Telangana government bans songs promoting drugs & alcohol

The Telangana government has issued a notice to the organizers stating that Diljit is not allowed to sing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence in any way. That is not all—along with the basic criteria for songs he should perform, there are a few more conditions. This notice not only bars Dosanjh from singing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence but also restricts him from using children on stage. The notice has been issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy, and also states that loud sounds and flashing lights during the concert are harmful to children.

Reportedly, the authorities submitted video evidence of Dosanjh singing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a live show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month. Diljit’s performance in Delhi marked the beginning of his extensive 10-city 'Dil-Luminati Tour'. The tour includes stops in various cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, among others.

The singer launched the Indian segment of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour' in the national capital on October 26. The tour is set to conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming projects

Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of 'Border 2'. Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film, which also stars Sunny Deol. The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to begin shooting in October this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh. 'Border 2' is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.