Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. Check out the price of its most expensive ticket that has been sold out

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Most expensive ticket for Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dil-Luminati' India tour has been sold out! Check out its whopping price x 00:00

Earlier this month, popular singer Diljit Dosanjh announced the dates for the Indian leg of his 'Dil-Luminati' tour. It will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most expensive ticket for Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dil-Luminati' sold out

The pre-sale of the tickets was made live on September 10 for selected customers (Early Bird) and to everyone’s surprise they were sold out within an hour. It was meant to be for 48 hours. Not just that, the most expensive ticket for the tour is for its Delhi leg which costs Rs 19,999 has also been sold out. That’s the price for just one person standing in the pit for the entire concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh says, ‘Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye!’

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India. "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., is just as thrilled. He said, "The Dil-Luminati Tour is more than just a series of concerts--it's a cultural phenomenon. Diljit and our team have put up a great show across continents, and now it's time for India to experience this world-class event. We're committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that will set a new benchmark for live entertainment in the country."

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming projects

Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of 'Border 2'. Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film that also stars Sunny Deol. The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to commence shooting in October this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh. 'Border 2' is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.