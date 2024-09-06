Diljit Dosanjh has joined the team of Border 2. He will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol in the film directed by Anurag Singh. The film will be released on Republic Day weekend 2026

The 'Border 2' family is getting bigger and interesting. After Varun Dhawan''s entry, Dilljit Dosanjh has been roped in for the film. The Punjabi singer and actor has proved his mettle as an actor with various films in different genres. It will be interesting to see him don the uniform on screen in the upcoming film.

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media handle to share the announcement video of him joining the grand team. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team 🇮🇳🙏🏻 and walk in the footsteps of our Soldiers!"

Team welcomes Diljit Dosanjh

A motion poster shared by the makers started with a verse of “Sandese Aate Hai” from the 1997 blockbuster “Border”. It then had “The bravest come together for the biggest war” written after Diljit's name was unveiled.

“The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit Dosanjh stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar & JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026,” mentioned the makers.

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and welcomed Diljit on board.

Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Welcoming fauji @diljitdosanjh” to the battalion of Border 2”.

Apart from this announcement, the makers also revealed that the film will be released in theatres on January 23, 2026. The film is expected to go on floors in November as the cast is currently wrapping up their respective projects.

JP Dutta's daughter takes Border forward

While filmmaker JP Dutta helmed the 1997 film, for the sequel, he has handed the baton over to daughter Nidhi Dutta, who has written and produced the film. “My daughter is my strength. I’m giving the responsibility of the franchise to the strongest part of me. She has written the film, so it’s her baby. I’ve never directed a film I haven’t written. My eyes welled up when she told me the story of Border 2,” says JP, adding that he will be involved in the creative process of the film because the armed forces have placed their trust in him to tell their stories. “I will make sure that the feeling of patriotism and the heroes it’s based on are given justice,” he added, assring that Nidhi is “conscious of her responsibility towards the armed forces. She has balanced the essence of India with all the valour of the troops.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film showcases a different chapter of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. “Border was based on the Battle of Longewala, but the 1971 war has many real-life stories of our soldiers in the armed forces that I have heard. We need to tell the stories of these brave hearts to the nation. I have met their families and loved ones, and felt their bravery and pain before I wrote the story,” says Nidhi. The film will roll out by the end of 2024 and will be shot at real-life locations across India.