Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Sorry Mumbaikars! Diljit Dosanjh skips Mumbai on his Dil-Luminati tour but here's where you can catch him x 00:00

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour dates out now, find full schedule here

Diljit Dosanjh in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India. "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit also shared the dates on his Instagram account. In no time, fans flooded the comment section. "DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24 Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA," he wrote.

About Punjabi singer and global phenomenon Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has become a global phenomenon. The actor was recently even featured on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. While sharing the news, he wrote, "Punjabi aa gaye oyee!". This particular line from Diljit has made people question why he mentions Punjab instead of India in his captions. Finally, the singer-actor has addressed this question.

During a podcast with Raj Shamani, he said, “Punjab is a small part of India, and I come from a very small state where regional music is made. Earlier, regional music was not that grand, but now it is global. So, that feeling you have when you come from a small town is different. At the India level, there are very big artistes. I cannot sing as well as Sonu Nigam. Regional music reached Coachella from India, which is why I have that vibe that I came from a small place to a big one today.”

Diljit Dosanjh added, “When I had gone to Coachella, a friend of mine had told me that ‘you are not realizing that it was the first time Punjabi was spoken on the world stage.’ That thought got ingrained in my mind and it automatically came out on stage; I didn’t say it consciously.”

(With inputs from ANI)