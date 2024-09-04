Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sorry Mumbaikars Diljit Dosanjh skips Mumbai on his Dil Luminati tour but heres where you can catch him

Sorry Mumbaikars! Diljit Dosanjh skips Mumbai on his Dil-Luminati tour but here's where you can catch him

Updated on: 04 September,2024 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati

Sorry Mumbaikars! Diljit Dosanjh skips Mumbai on his Dil-Luminati tour but here's where you can catch him

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article
Sorry Mumbaikars! Diljit Dosanjh skips Mumbai on his Dil-Luminati tour but here's where you can catch him
x
00:00

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.


Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati tour dates out now, find full schedule here



Diljit Dosanjh in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India. "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!,"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit also shared the dates on his Instagram account. In no time, fans flooded the comment section. "DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24 Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA," he wrote.

About Punjabi singer and global phenomenon Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has become a global phenomenon. The actor was recently even featured on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. While sharing the news, he wrote, "Punjabi aa gaye oyee!". This particular line from Diljit has made people question why he mentions Punjab instead of India in his captions. Finally, the singer-actor has addressed this question.

During a podcast with Raj Shamani, he said, “Punjab is a small part of India, and I come from a very small state where regional music is made. Earlier, regional music was not that grand, but now it is global. So, that feeling you have when you come from a small town is different. At the India level, there are very big artistes. I cannot sing as well as Sonu Nigam. Regional music reached Coachella from India, which is why I have that vibe that I came from a small place to a big one today.”

Diljit Dosanjh added, “When I had gone to Coachella, a friend of mine had told me that ‘you are not realizing that it was the first time Punjabi was spoken on the world stage.’ That thought got ingrained in my mind and it automatically came out on stage; I didn’t say it consciously.”

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh musical concert bollywood Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK