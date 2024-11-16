Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Diljit Dosanjh shares a video to warn those trolling women crying at his concerts Desh di beti da apmaan

Diljit Dosanjh shares a video to warn those trolling women crying at his concerts: 'Desh di beti da apmaan'

Updated on: 16 November,2024 09:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The video shared by Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram shows women getting emotional at his concerts. He then goes on to say, "It's ok, it's ok to cry. Music is an emotion"

Diljit Dosanjh shares a video to warn those trolling women crying at his concerts: 'Desh di beti da apmaan'

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Diljit Dosanjh shares a video to warn those trolling women crying at his concerts: 'Desh di beti da apmaan'
x
00:00

Punjabi singing sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind on social media, came out in support of his female fan, who was trolled for crying at his Jaipur concert. The ‘GOAT’ singer took to Instagram and shared a video calling out trolls who are insulting daughters of this country. 


Diljit Dosanjh shares video of women crying at his concerts 


The video shared by Diljit on Instagram shows women getting emotional at his concerts. He then goes on to say, "It's ok, it's ok to cry. Music is an emotion. There is smile, dance, bhangra, gidda and even crying in it. I myself have cried several times after listening to music. Only those people who have emotions can cry. I got you, don't you worry about that. No one should stop a girl. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."


Diljit wrote in the caption, “A woman who knows her worth doesn’t need validation—she shines bright enough to light her own way.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Netizens react as Diljit Dosanjh backs his female fans 

One user wrote, “Thanks Diljit for bringing this up and taking a stand for this topic.. Last two days were unimaginably sad to see how people make someone feel guilty for just being an emotional person by nature.”

“Such a beautiful human! He came across the memes. Let the beautiful girl live in peace without trolling her for being vulnerable,” added another. 

Another user commented, “Just the fact that he acknowledged that girl crying and addressed it, speaks so much about him being an actual human being before anything else. Grow up guys there’s life beyond memes.”

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October. The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh musical concert indian music Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK