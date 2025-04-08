Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today
Kunal Kamra. File pic
Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.
Traitor' jibe: HC issues notice to police, Sena MLA on Kamra's plea against FIR
SC pulls up Tamil Nadu governor for 'sitting over' Bills
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and said reservation of 10 Bills by him for consideration of the president was in contravention of constitutional provisions.
PM Narendra Modi remembers meeting Manoj Kumar in letter to late actor's wife
RCB captain Rajat Patidar fined for slow over-rate in clash against Mumbai Indians
Indian stock markets rebound after Monday’s plunge, Nifty crosses 22,500
Indian stock indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday morning, staging a strong comeback following the steep decline witnessed a day earlier. According to ANI, the benchmark indices surged at the opening bell, with the BSE Sensex climbing 1,193.10 points (1.63 per cent) to touch 74,331.00. The NSE Nifty 50 also jumped 385.50 points (1.74 per cent), crossing the 22,500 mark to reach 22,547.10. Read More