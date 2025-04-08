Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Kunal Kamra. File pic

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Traitor' jibe: HC issues notice to police, Sena MLA on Kamra's plea against FIR

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging an FIR lodged against him for allegedly passing a "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

SC pulls up Tamil Nadu governor for 'sitting over' Bills

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and said reservation of 10 Bills by him for consideration of the president was in contravention of constitutional provisions.

PM Narendra Modi remembers meeting Manoj Kumar in letter to late actor's wife

In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the late legendary Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, expressing his deep admiration for the actor’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Read More



RCB captain Rajat Patidar fined for slow over-rate in clash against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has been fined after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, according to IPL Media Advisory. As it was RCB's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations, Patidar has been handed a fine of INR 12 lakh.

Indian stock markets rebound after Monday’s plunge, Nifty crosses 22,500 Indian stock indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday morning, staging a strong comeback following the steep decline witnessed a day earlier. According to ANI, the benchmark indices surged at the opening bell, with the BSE Sensex climbing 1,193.10 points (1.63 per cent) to touch 74,331.00. The NSE Nifty 50 also jumped 385.50 points (1.74 per cent), crossing the 22,500 mark to reach 22,547.10. Read More