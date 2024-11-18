During his Ahmedabad concert on Sunday, Diljit Dosanjh hit back at the Telangana government for sending him a legal notice. He said he will stop singing songs promoting alcohol if all states announce themselves as dry state

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article 'Shut all liquor stores': Diljit Dosanjh hits back after Telangana govt's legal notice during Ahmedabad concert x 00:00

Ahead of his Hyderabad concert on Saturday, singer Diljit Dosanjh received a legal notice from Telangana government instructing him to not sing songs promoting drugs, violence and alcohol. While the singer abided by the notice by tweaking words in his song, he also gave a befitting response to the notice. After talking about it at the Hyderabad concert, he also took a dig at the notice during his Ahemadabad concert on Sunday. Before beginning the show on Sunday, he addressed the audience about singing songs mentioning alcohol. He said that he has hardly a few songs mentioning alcohol and is willig to stop singing them if all states announce themselves as dry state. He also said that Bollywood has thousands of alcohol songs and said that while Bollywood stars promote alcohol, he has never done that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit Dosanjh bats for dry nation movement

Diljit shared a video of his speech to the Ahmedabad crowd on his Instagram handle. He is heard speaking in Hindi, "Ek khush khabri hai. Aaj mujhe koi notice nahi aaya. Aaj bhi mai koi gaana sharab par nahi gaa unga. Accha poocho ky nahi gaunga, kyunki Gujarat dry state hai. (There is a good news. I did not receive any notice today. Even today, I will not sing any song on alcohol. Ask me why? Because Gujarat is a dry state.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He further said, "Pichle 10 dino mai maine, do 2 gaane devotional nikale hai, uski baat koi nhi kar raha. Har banda TV par baithke patiala peg ke baare mai baat kar raha hai. Ek anchor TV par bol rahe the ki agar ek abhineta aapko alag se bolde toh aap usko badnaam kardoge, singer ko aap mashoor kar rahe ho. Maine alag se kisi ko phone karke nahi poocha ki aapne patiala peg lagaya ki nahi lagaya. Mai bhi gaana gaa raha hu aur Bollywood mai hazaaron gaane hai jo sharab par hai .Mere 2-4 gaane hai. (In the past 10 days, I released 2 devotional songs, but no one is talking about it.

"Mai woh bhi nahi gaaunga. It is very easy for me to tweak the songs because mai khud sharab nahi peeta. Lekin Bollywood ke kalaakar hai woh sharab ki advertisement karte hai. Diljit Dosanjh nahi karta. Ab mereko chedo mat. Mai jaha jaata hu apna program karke shaanti se jaata hu (I won't even sing. It's easy fr me to tweak songs as I do not drink alcohol myself. Bollywood celebrities advertise alcohol but I never do that. Do not poke me. Wherever I go to perform, I do that come back peacefully)," he added.

Diljit further encouraged a movement among the audience saying that all states should go dry. If that happens, he promised, to stop singing songs on alcohol. "Will this happen? It's a big revenue. Corona mai sab bandh hua tha, theke bandh nahi hue the. (Everything was shut during corona, except alcohol shops)," he stressed. The singer made another offer. He said that if the government announces a one-day dry day in cities where he is performing, he will stop singing songs mentioning alcohol.

Kartik Aaryan joins Diljit Dosanjh

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan who is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made a surprise appearance at the Ahmedabad concert and jammed with the singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)