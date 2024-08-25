Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor, which was panned for its misogyny and showing women in a derogatory manner, got bashed by Kangana Ranaut during a recent interview

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ took potshots at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film, which was panned for its misogyny and showing women in a derogatory manner, got bashed by Ranaut during a recent interview.

Kangana, while speaking to a media outlet said, “Patriarchal films do well at the box office. I wonder where are all these people coming from. They clap and whistle. If men set out holding axes and engage in a bloodbath, no one is asking about law and order, they take machine guns and go to school, as if there are no police or consequences. They kill people, and pile up bodies, why? Masti (Enjoyment). Drugs karke mas hain (They enjoy doing drugs). Look at the audience that goes to watch such movies. What can I say for such a society? It is a matter of concern. Such films should be discouraged and criticised. The punishment they receive should also be promoted.”

About Animal

'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. It revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Ranvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

Ranbir Kapoor also registered a big win at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards. He bagged the Best Actor Award (Male) for his performance in the film.

Kangana’s work front

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.

(With inputs from ANI)