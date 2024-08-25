Kangana Ranaut skipped the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance last month, she states her reason for doing so

Kangana Ranaut, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, one of the prominent figures missing from the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, explained her reason for doing so. Kangana skipped the affair that saw the who’s who of Bollywood last month stating that had to be at a wedding within the family.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana shared, "I got a call from Anant Ambani, and he is such a lovely boy. He told me, 'Come to my wedding'. I said, 'I have a wedding at my home'. That day was a very auspicious day and my younger brother was getting married. Khair, aese bhi main avoid hi karti hoon zyada filmy shaadiyon mein jaana (Anyway, I avoid attending film industry weddings). But I wish them the best."

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities saw their families' deep reverence for Indian rituals, customs, and traditions. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kim Kardashian, and many other celebrities were present to witness the grand wedding. The wedding festivities began with a grand ceremony on July 12, followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders. The subsequent grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

Kangana’s work front

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.