Kangana Ranaut recently appeared on a podcast and said that she can’t be friends with people from Bollywood because, in her opinion, they are not very aware of what’s going around in the world

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming political period film ‘Emergency’, has once again fired potshots at Bollywood. The BJP MP, who is known for her blunt nature and for not mincing her words when it comes to exposing what happens in the bylanes of Bollywood, spilled the beans on why she can’t be friends with anyone from the fraternity.

The ‘Queen’ actress recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast and said that she can’t be friends with people from Bollywood because, in her opinion, they are not very aware of what’s going around in the world. She said, “I am not a Bollywood kind of person, okay. I can’t be friends with Bollywood people for sure.” She added, “Bollywood people are just so full of themselves. They are stupid, they are dumb, they are (all about) protein shake and that kind of a (life)”.

Kangana also spoke about how she fails to understand the routine that most of the actors from the Hindi film industry follow.

She said, “If they (actors) are not shooting, their routine is they wake up in the morning, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon, again wake up, go to the gym, again sleep in the night or watch TV. They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How can you be friends with such people? They have no idea what is going on where, they have no conversations, they meet, they drink (and discuss their clothes, and accessories). I will be very shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond impacts or cars”.

The actress also said that she has never picked a fight with anyone in Bollywood, and has only responded to the ones started by others.

“If my statements are so absurd, can you come up with even one where... no, never, I have said anything which is not true, never... I've never picked up a fight with anybody, but I've been messed with, I'm the one to put an end to a fight, that I make sure. But I've never started a fight”, she added.

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.

