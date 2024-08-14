Backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' is a mega-budget depiction of the controversial leader and the first woman Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut Pic/X

The makers of ‘Emergency’ starring four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut finally unveiled the trailer on August 14, a day before Independence Day. The political drama, which explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy, is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 6, 2024. The trailer’s description read, “Witness the story of the most powerful woman in the history of India and the darkest chapter she wrote in its history!”

Backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, 'Emergency' is a mega-budget depiction of the controversial leader and the first woman Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana earlier told ANI, "My last directorial was 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."



She added, "They want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for. It's not that people don't want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought processes, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time."

