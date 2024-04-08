Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals why she made a film inspired by the life of the late Indian PM Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency

Listen to this article ‘Emergency’: Kangana Ranaut on why she made a film inspired by the life of late Indian PM Indira Gandhi x 00:00

Widely celebrated for her extraordinary big-screen portrayals and unwavering dedication to every role she takes on, four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is set to make cinematic history with her portrayal of former Indian Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, in her directorial period political drama ‘Emergency’. Touted as one of the biggest period political drama releases of the year, the film aims to provide a genuine perspective on history, further showcasing Kangana Ranaut’s dedication to presenting an honest portrayal of the Late Mrs Indira Gandhi. Meanwhile, speaking about the film in a recent interview, the actress expressed her advocacy for women and her vision for the film.

Kangana Ranaut said, “As I have always said, whether it’s Indira Gandhi or any other woman, I have a lot of empathy for women. I cannot fake this and I also have respect for women in my heart, so I have done a lot of work for them. I have made a film based on the entire life of Indira Gandhi, and when you are an artist, everything serves as inspiration. Keeping those sentiments in mind, I made that film. So, when it comes out, I think everyone will like it. They should watch it as an entertainment film.”

She further added, “The incidents that occurred with our constitution, the reasons behind those incidents, the focus should be on those reasons so that in the future, there is no tampering with our constitution. A leader’s credibility, deeply hidden security, insecurity, strength, or weakness, are all factors to be considered so that in the future, there is no interference with our constitution. That’s why I made this film.”

Written and Directed by Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. ‘Emergency’ is scheduled to hit the screens on June 14, 2024.