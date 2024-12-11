Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram story might feel she is taking a dig at her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya for marrying Bollywood beauty Sobhita Dhulipala

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a roll with her back-to-back cryptic posts. While some may feel she is taking a dig at her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya for marrying Sobhita Dhulipala, others believe the Citadel: Honey Bunny star is busy living her own life with positive affirmations. Here’s the latest one where she manifests a loving and loyal partner in 2025.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s cryptic post

Samantha, who is a Taurus, since she was born on April 28, shared a post titled “What to expect in 2025.” The list was as follows, extremely busy year, progress in your craft and earning more money for it, financial stability for you and yours, a very loyal and loving partner, completion of big goals you have had over the years, multiple streams of income, an opportunity to relocate, better mental and physical health, fertility, lol, if you're trying to conceive, that's great. if not, be careful.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

On December 4, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala solemnized their relationship via a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce

In 2021, days before their fourth wedding anniversary, the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their separation in a joint statement penned to their fans. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

The statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."