The photo which is going viral now is from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram feed which she had used to wish Naga Chaitanya on his birthday in November 2017

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's wedding Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ChaySam's wedding photo from 2017 goes viral as he weds Sobhita Dhulipala, netizens baffled x 00:00

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya is all set to marry Bollywood beauty Sobhita Dhulipala in a grand yet intimate wedding today (December 4). As the couple is immersed in their festivities, a photo of Naga’s first marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gone viral leaving netizens baffled. The picture shows ChaySam from their white wedding in 2017, with the internet asking how it suddenly appeared on their Instagram feed.

ChaySam's wedding photo from 2017 goes viral

The photo in question is from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram which she used to wish Naga Chaitanya on his birthday in November 2017. The star couple tied the knot on October 7, 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The pictures had become a rage on the internet and had left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked.

One user wrote, “Why is it appearing in my feed now?”

“Why it came to my feed... Stay strong dear Sam!! Lots of love to you... You deserve so much more than this!!” added another.

Another wrote, “Why is this popping on my feed now?.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce

In 2021, days before their fourth wedding anniversary, the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their separation in a joint statement penned to their fans. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

The statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Did Naga Chaitanya cheat on Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

As reports of infidelity surrounded Naga and Sobhita’s wedding, the actor’s father and veteran star Nagarjuna told ETimes, that he was impressed by Sobhita’s performance in the 2018 film Goodachari and invited her over to his house in Hyderabad to have a chat. “Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that’s when they met for the first time if I remember correctly,” recalled the actor.