Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > From muhurat venue to guest list everything we know about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipalas wedding so far

From muhurat, venue, to guest list - everything we know about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding so far

Updated on: 04 December,2024 03:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding is set to take place on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which will be attended by friends, family, and other high-profile guests from the Telugu film industry

From muhurat, venue, to guest list - everything we know about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding so far

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pic/Instagram

From muhurat, venue, to guest list - everything we know about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding so far
Tollywood royalty Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot today (December 4). The couple that initially kept their relationship under wraps will finally be pronounced man and wife at a grand yet intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, which will be attended by friends, family, and other high-profile guests from the Telugu film industry. From muhurat to venue, here are all the details about their much-awaited wedding. 


Venue and auspicious muhurat


Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding is set to take place on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue, steeped in history, holds emotional significance as it was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Situated in the heart of Banjara Hills, the sprawling 22-acre studio offers a timeless backdrop, making the couple’s big day a perfect blend of family heritage and modern elegance. 


The wedding muhurat is said to be at 8:15 PM. It was earlier reported that the couple will have an 8-hour-long ceremony. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Star-studded guest list 

A source reveals that power couples Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar are set to add their star power to the much-anticipated wedding. Other notable guests include the Baahubali duo - actor Prabhas and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Allu Arjun will also attend the wedding with his family even as it falls a day before the release of his film Pushpa 2. Other guests include Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, and Jr NTR. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Traditional wedding attire 

Reports suggest Sobhita will dazzle in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, reflecting her cultural roots, while Naga Chaitanya will complement her in a matching ensemble. The couple’s attention to detail includes a stunning white khadi saree from Ponduru, emphasizing their love for craftsmanship and tradition. 

In terms of jewellery, Sobhita will wear a Basikam (the thread across the forehead), Maathapatti, Bullaku (septum nose pin), Surya and Chandra motifs on her head, Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh.

Chay will be seen paying tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style. 

Naga Chaitanya sobhita dhulipala celebrity wedding Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

