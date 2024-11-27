Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have always been deeply connected to their roots and hold their cultural heritage in high regard. Their wedding is anticipated to beautifully honour traditions

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pic/Instagram

While Sobhita Dhulipala consistently carries her charm elegantly, she is set to be a vision to behold at her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. After months of speculation, the couple is finally ready to exchange vows, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Sobhita in her bridal look, as she is also expected to make a significant style statement.

Sobhita Dhulipala to wear traditional jewellery

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have always been deeply connected to their roots and hold their cultural heritage in high regard. Their wedding is anticipated to beautifully honour traditions while reflecting the modern outlook. According to a source close to the wedding preparations, "Sobhita will be seen wearing various kinds of traditional jewellery at her wedding. She will adorn a Basikam (the thread across the forehead), Maathapatti, Bullaku (septum nose pin), Surya and Chandra motifs on her head, Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh. With these accessories, the actress will undoubtedly stay true to her roots, exuding sheer traditional Indian elegance."

For her big day, Sobhita has handpicked a Kanjivaram silk saree while shopping with her mother. In keeping with tradition, she is also acquiring a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, along with a matching set for Chay.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. Touted as a simple and intimate wedding, the grand ceremony will be held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300-400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests.

It was earlier reported that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the wedding for a staggering sum of Rs 50 crore, but a source has dismissed these claims as entirely baseless. "There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth.”

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.