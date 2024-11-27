Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Basikam to bullaku Sobhita Dhulipala to don traditional jewellery for her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Basikam to bullaku, Sobhita Dhulipala to don traditional jewellery for her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Updated on: 27 November,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have always been deeply connected to their roots and hold their cultural heritage in high regard. Their wedding is anticipated to beautifully honour traditions

Basikam to bullaku, Sobhita Dhulipala to don traditional jewellery for her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Basikam to bullaku, Sobhita Dhulipala to don traditional jewellery for her wedding with Naga Chaitanya
x
00:00

While Sobhita Dhulipala consistently carries her charm elegantly, she is set to be a vision to behold at her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. After months of speculation, the couple is finally ready to exchange vows, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Sobhita in her bridal look, as she is also expected to make a significant style statement.


Sobhita Dhulipala to wear traditional jewellery


Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have always been deeply connected to their roots and hold their cultural heritage in high regard. Their wedding is anticipated to beautifully honour traditions while reflecting the modern outlook. According to a source close to the wedding preparations, "Sobhita will be seen wearing various kinds of traditional jewellery at her wedding. She will adorn a Basikam (the thread across the forehead), Maathapatti, Bullaku (septum nose pin), Surya and Chandra motifs on her head, Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh. With these accessories, the actress will undoubtedly stay true to her roots, exuding sheer traditional Indian elegance."


For her big day, Sobhita has handpicked a Kanjivaram silk saree while shopping with her mother. In keeping with tradition, she is also acquiring a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, along with a matching set for Chay.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. Touted as a simple and intimate wedding, the grand ceremony will be held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300-400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests. 

It was earlier reported that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the wedding for a staggering sum of Rs 50 crore, but a source has dismissed these claims as entirely baseless. "There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth.”

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sobhita dhulipala Naga Chaitanya celebrity wedding Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK