Reports had claimed that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding for a staggering sum of Rs 50 crore, but a source has dismissed these claims

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Pic/Instagram

Amid recent speculation about a supposed OTT deal for the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, a source close to the actor has denied the rumours around any such thing. Reports had claimed that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the event for a staggering sum of Rs 50 crore, but the source has dismissed these claims as entirely baseless.

Reports of SoChay’s OTT deal for wedding false

A source informed, "There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth.”

The couple, who have maintained a low profile regarding their relationship, are said to value their privacy deeply. The source further added, "Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala envision their wedding as a very intimate affair, focusing on family and close friends. They are committed to upholding the legacy of the Akkineni family by keeping this joyous occasion personal and sacred."

The source also urged the media and the public to respect the couple's wishes and avoid spreading unverified information. "We request everyone to honor their choice of keeping this special moment private and refrain from propagating unfounded rumors," the source stated firmly.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. Touted as a simple and intimate wedding, the grand ceremony will be held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300-400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests.

For her big day, Sobhita has handpicked a Kanjivaram silk saree while shopping with her mother. In keeping with tradition, she is also acquiring a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, along with a matching set for Chay.

It was earlier reported that the couple has gifted a goodies basket along with the wedding invitation as a gesture of love and respect for their guests. The basket includes a piece of cloth, a wooden scroll, food packets, and various confectionery items. The invitation features images of temples, bells, banana trees, and a cow, adding a personal and cultural touch to the occasion.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.