Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding will take place on December 4 in Hyderabad in the presence of friends and family.

Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is one of the hottest events set to take place this year. Reportedly, the wedding streaming rights have been sold to the streaming platform Netflix for about Rs 50 crore. The couple's wedding will take place on December 4 in Hyderabad in the presence of friends and family. The couple has yet to clarify the news about their wedding rights being sold.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding rights sold to Netflix

The news of their wedding rights being sold has been reported by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. He shared the news on his X account, and while sharing pictures of Sobhita and Chay, he wrote, "Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala wedding rights bagged by Netflix for a whopping Rs 50 cr."

Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita Dhulipala wedding rights bagged by netflix for a whopping ₹50 cr. pic.twitter.com/w6P4x1i9ZK — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 26, 2024

It was very recently when Naga Chaitanya shared the details about his wedding with Sobhita. The actor in conversation with Timed of India said, “There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies... not much. Butterflies are only because of the planning and the logistics that are involved on those days, like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios, which has a very special sentiment attached to it. It was a conscious decision by the family to have the wedding there in front of my grandfather’s statue and seek his blessings. Our families are excited to come together and celebrate.”

Chay and Sobhita are not the only couple who have sold their wedding rights. Earlier, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sold their wedding rights to Netflix. Nayanthara recently released her documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’, which featured her wedding.

More about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding

Sobhita has always been deeply connected to her roots and values her cultural heritage. Her wedding is anticipated to honour her cultural background while celebrating her modern outlook. As the couple prepares for their big day, a source close to the event reveals that the wedding is going to be traditional and old-school. "It's going to be more than 8-hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed.

The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding.”