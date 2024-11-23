Naga Chaitanya's fans get the actor's birthday gift as the makers unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film 'Thandel'. He is seen with a hammer in the poster

Listen to this article As Chay turns 38 today, makers of 'Thandel' reveal a special poster x 00:00

Naga Chaitanya’s much-awaited film 'Thandel' is creating a massive buzz, with excitement reaching new heights, especially following the release of the first song, 'Bujji Thalli'. The track is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who is recognised for composing music of 'Pushpa: The Rise', 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Kanguva'. He has quickly topped the music charts, becoming an instant hit. Featuring Naga Chaitanya alongside Sai Pallavi, 'Bujji Thalli' is a melodic masterpiece that has struck a chord with audiences, setting a chartbuster tone for the film's musical journey. The song has garnered more than 5 million views in a day and is trending at number 1 on YouTube.

Makers of 'Thandel' release special poster on Naga Chaitanya's birthday

As superstar Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 38th birthday today, the makers of 'Thandel' unveiled a power-packed poster wishing the actor. Holding a heavy anchor in his hand, Naga Chaitanya is seen standing on a ship amidst a fierce rainstorm, his intense expression and powerful stance conveying a sense of danger and determination. This particular action sequence is going to be one of the biggest attractions in the movie.

Naga Chaitanya's character in the film 'Thandel'

Naga Chaitanya sports a raw and rugged look with a thick beard and long hair, and he is sure to impress fans with his intense performance. The way he portrayed the role of Thandel Raju will be remembered for a long time in Indian cinema. The film inspired by real incidents is produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind. Shamdat cranks the camera, while National Award-winning technician Naveen Nooli is the editor. Srinagendra Tangala is the production designer. It is an action drama about a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

The film 'Thandel' is slated for release on February 7th and the team is leaving no stone unturned to build up the excitement.

The actor marry on December 4 with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Fans are excited for their marriage. The marriage will take place in Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad. Earlier, the actor was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but the couple got divorced in 2021.