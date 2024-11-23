Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding will take place on December 4 at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. He shares his birthday plans with the soon-to-be Mrs

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Naga Chaitanya opens up on marrying Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘Butterflies are only because of…’ x 00:00

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is set to tie the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala opened up for the first time on his wedding that will take place on December 4 at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Naga, who celebrates his birthday on November 23 (today), is excited for his big day. He speaks about what’s going through his mind including the butterflies in his stomach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naga Chaitanya on his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya told the Times of India, “There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies... not much. Butterflies are only because of the planning and the logistics that are involved on those days, like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios, which has a very special sentiment attached to it. It was a conscious decision by the family to have the wedding there in front of my grandfather’s statue and seek his blessings. Our families are excited to come together and celebrate.”

Naga Chaitanya’s birthday plans

He added, “I like to celebrate my birthday, but keep it low-key, simple and spend it with my close friends and family, doing things that I love. By that I mean, disconnecting for a while, being in my comfort zone, and recharging my mind. This time, too, I am doing the same and spending time with close friends and family in Goa.”

When asked if Sobhita has planned anything for him, Naga states, “She leaves all the planning to me, as long as she is there with me that’s good enough for me.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala don't want a big wedding

Earlier, Nagarjuna told the publication that his son didn’t want a big wedding and Sobhita also preferred it to be just among family and friends. He shared, “They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, ‘Please do’. Sobhita’s parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing — they bring a sense of peace. It’s going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple.”