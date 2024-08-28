Breaking News
Naga Chaitanya’s ‘baraat’ video goes viral weeks after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala, here’s the truth

Updated on: 28 August,2024 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Video claiming to be Naga Chaitanya's baraat circulated on social media. However the video is not of Naga Chaitanya's baraat; rather, it was a clip of him attending an event

In Pic: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala (Left). Naga Chaitanya (Right Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged earlier this month. Many reports circulated claiming to reveal the date and location of their wedding, and last night, a video claiming to be Naga Chaitanya's baraat circulated on social media, shocking everyone. However, let's do some fact-checking here. First of all, to clarify, the video is not of Naga Chaitanya's baraat; rather, it was a clip of him attending an event in Hyderabad.



 
 
 
 
 
Fact Check of Baraat Video

Yesterday, Naga Chaitanya attended an event at Hyderabad’s Tasva. He was there promoting a brand that he endorses. In the video, he could be seen in an open jeep wearing a stunning beige sherwani paired with a brown dupatta. Chaitanya's entry resembled that of a groom’s baraat, which led to the misunderstanding. In the video, ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani is sitting in the front next to the driver.

Public Reaction

As soon as the video went viral, people misunderstood it as Naga’s baraat clip and started reacting to it. One wrote, “Absolutely (thumbs up).” “Superbbbbbb,” wrote another. A third user commented, “Congratulations to you both,” while many others dropped heart emojis.

A few who knew the truth tried to clarify the situation. One shared, “It's an inauguration ceremony of a clothing brand designer showroom at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.” Another commented, “This was for Tasva Hyderabad, Himayat Nagar.”

About Naga and Sobhita's Engagement

The two got engaged at Sobhita's Hyderabad residence. Superstar Nagarjuna, father of the groom-to-be, took to social media to share the first pictures and welcome Sobhita Dhulipala to the family.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

About Naga Chaitanya's Divorce

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

