In India, it is a time of widespread national outrage and protests, as people across the country are demanding justice for Dr. Moumita, a victim of a horrific crime. The young doctor was tragically raped and murdered on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, sparking nationwide protests. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken her stand against the atrocities in India.

Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder case, Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls for 'change'

In response, several celebrities have voiced their anger over the lack of women's safety on social media. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also addressed the issue, calling for a ‘change’ while speaking at the World Pickleball event. “I think that it is the need of the hour. We're all looking for some change because it is the need of the hour. I hope that change comes really soon." She said.

Samantha was also asked about how she manages the "ups and downs" in her personal life, a nod to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya recently getting engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala—a response many have been eager to hear. The actress shared, "I think sports have a big part to play in growth; they have a big part to play. I can see that all around me. When you are into sports, you just kind of have this discipline, resilience, you put in the hard work, and there is always a sportsperson who will stand out in a crowd."

When asked which Bollywood celebrity she’d like to play a sport with, Samantha chose Aamir Khan, saying, "I think sir already shown interest in the sport, so why not? Dream big!" she added with a smile.

As the owner of the Chennai franchise, Samantha will play a pivotal role in shaping the league's future and promoting pickleball's popularity in India. Her involvement underscores her commitment to India's evolving sports ecosystem, with a particular focus on increasing women's participation as athletes as well as entrepreneurs.

"Love at first sight -- that's exactly how I'd describe my feelings for pickleball. It caught my attention from the moment I was introduced to it. Today, I'm thrilled to be the owner of the Chennai franchise in the upcoming World Pickleball League. I've always wanted to be a part of India's growing sports ecosystem. In recent years, our country has made great progress towards becoming a multisport nation, with a significant increase in women's participation in sports. My goal is to encourage more women and young girls to get involved in sports, and I'm eager to work with Gaurav Natekar and AIPA to drive participation in the sport." Said Samantha Ruth Prabhu, owner of the Chennai Team, WPBL.

(With inputs from ANI)