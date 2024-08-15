Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, the two announced the separation in October 2021 by issuing statements on social media

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala with Naga Chaitanya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Samantha wears a ‘peace & quiet’ sweatshirt in her first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement x 00:00

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made headlines for her “medical expertise” shared her first post on Instagram days after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya announced his engagement with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Sam’s post was a cryptic one with her wearing sunglasses and a sweatshirt that read, “The museum of peace & quiet.”

Netizens reacted to the post with one writing in the comments, “The finger and the song.”

“The art of not giving a f,” added another.

One user commented, “This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for.”

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya met a few months after his divorce from Samantha. Sometime around May 2022, Naga and Sobhita were first spotted together in Hyderabad, where Sobhita was promoting her film, ‘Major’. That's when they clicked, their friendship got thicker and they started dating each other.

However, Samantha’s fans trolled the couple over the engagement pictures that surfaced on social media.

Naga Chaitanya’s father, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on his X, confirming the union of the couple. The senior actor shared two pictures on his X in which he is seen hugging his son and Sobhita. All of them are in traditional attire.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

He wrote on X: “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless. 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad @chay_akkineni.”

Samantha is gearing up for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar are also a part of the series.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s. It will be released on November 7, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.