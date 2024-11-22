Nagarjuna, who is excited for his son’s wedding shared details ahead of the big day. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300-400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests

Nagarjuna, Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pic/X

Listen to this article Nagarjuna shares details of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding: 'They wanted to do...' x 00:00

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. Touted as a simple and intimate wedding, the grand ceremony will be held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Recently, Nagarjuna, who is excited for his son’s wedding shared details ahead of the big day. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300-400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala don't want a big wedding

Nagarjuna told Times of India that his son Naga Chaitanya didn’t want a big wedding and Sobhita also preferred it to be just among family and friends. He shared, “They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, ‘Please do’. Sobhita’s parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing — they bring a sense of peace. It’s going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple.”

Sobhita Dhulipala to wear a Kanjivaram silk saree

For her big day, Sobhita made a stunning choice for her wedding attire, handpicking the Kanjivaram silk saree while shopping with her mother. In keeping with tradition, she is also acquiring a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, along with a matching set for Chaitanya.

Naga and Sobhita’s wedding invite

A photo of their wedding invitation has gone viral on social media. The invite features the names of their family members and the date of the special occasion. It also appears that the couple has gifted a goodies basket along with the wedding invitation as a gesture of love and respect for their guests. The basket includes a piece of cloth, a wooden scroll, food packets, and various confectionery items. The invitation features images of temples, bells, banana trees, and a cow, adding a personal and cultural touch to the occasion.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.