Sobhita Dhulipala

The countdown to a beautiful marriage has begun! Sobhita Dhulipala and actor Naga Chaitanya are gearing up for their wedding after their engagement earlier this year. The pre-wedding festivities have officially commenced, and Sobhita has given a visual delight to the fans as she has shared some enchanting glimpses of the rituals on her social media handle, leaving her fans in awe!

The Made In Heaven actress dazzled in a luxurious Kanjivaram silk saree as she participated in the ceremonies with poise and elegance. Pasupu Danchatam, a cherished Telugu ritual, heralds the start of the wedding celebrations.

It is a ritual that is followed in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which marks the beginning of wedding festivities. It is held after the engagement ceremony and before the haldi The ritual involves women pounding turmeric in a pestle, and the turmeric is then stored for use in other wedding functions. The ceremony also involves decorating the house and inviting guests to participate

About Sobhita's Pasupu Danchatam saree

The simple and stunning traditional silk saree Sobhita donned for the wedding ritual has been gifted to her by her doting mother-in-law Lakshmi Daggubati. The actress opted for this elegant look and ditched high-end designer sarees.

Sobhita radiated beauty in a striking pink silk saree, adorned with exquisite gold jewelry complemented by delicate jasmine flowers woven into her hair, epitomizing grace and grandeur.

Here is a glimpse of these pre-wedding rituals shared by Sobhita Dhulipala-

Sobhita Dhulipala on her enagagement

In an interview with Galatta, Sobhita said, “I don't think I went into the moment with a lot of expectations or dreams, planning...no. I think I was there. It was quite relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate and warm. It was everything I thought it would be. When beautiful things happen, I don't feel the need for embellishments. That moment itself fills me. So I didn't feel like it was simple or it was not; it was what it was meant to be, and it was perfect.”

She added, “I did always think that I always wanted the whole motherhood experience. I was very clear about it, and getting married. I always saw myself in that setting. I always wanted Telugu-ness to be a part of moments like this. I am very attached to my roots, to tradition and my parents. That's something I fantasised about.”

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya said at an event, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”