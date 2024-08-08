Sobhita Dhulipala was launched in Bollywood by Anurag Kashyap in the 2016 film ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui- and Vicky Kaushal-starrer is by far Kashyap's darkest film

Sobhita Dhulipala’s journey in showbiz has been quite interesting. She was born in Andhra Pradesh and followed the professional route that leads from beauty pageants to acting, as Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and others have. She dropped out of corporate law school to represent India in Miss Earth 2013. The actor, who’s had an illustrious career in films, OTT, as well as a Hollywood debut this year, is making headlines for her engagement with beau Naga Chaitanya. Here’s looking at her best movies and web series to binge-watch.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Sobhita was launched in Bollywood by Anurag Kashyap in the 2016 film ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui- and Vicky Kaushal-starrer is by far Kashyap's darkest film and tells the story of a serial killer played by Nawaz and a cop played by Vicky. Despite being on the opposite ends of the social spectrum, the two share many similarities. Premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, it is inspired by real-life killer Raman Raghav, who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s. Unlike other on-screen serial killers on the list, 'Raman Raghav 2.0' doesn't follow a set pattern of victims or modus operandi.

The Body

'The Body' featured Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. It is inspired by the 2012 Spanish film of the same name. Sobhita essays the role of a powerful businesswoman who died due to a heart attack but disappeared from the morgue before the autopsy. 'The Body' is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Ghost Stories

Sobhita collaborated with Kashyap for the second time in ‘Ghost Stories’, a Netflix anthology. The story revolves around the bond between a little boy and his pregnant maternal aunt who is desperately waiting for her child to be born, having suffered a miscarriage in the past. She said in an interview that the trauma attached to miscarriage, and the way society treats a woman who is apologetic for the incident, is intimate and universal at the same time.

Major

Portraying a pivotal role as a hostage in the biographical war drama 'Major', Sobhita's film starring Adivi Sesh depicted the life story of the martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. From early childhood, teenage romance, and glorious years in the army to bring to screen his valour as he laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, 'Major' celebrated the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life.

Ponniyin Selvan: I and II

Sobhita made her Tamil film debut with Ponniyin Selvan: I and II. In the film, she plays the character of Vaanathi, Princess of Kodumbalur. She is a shy but playful princess who is devoted to Ponniyin Selvan, or Rajaraja I and wants to marry him. During an interaction, Dhulipala pointed out that the film shows women in a different light -- women "who are soft yet strong and decision-makers too".

The Night Manager

'The Night Manager' is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre, who passed away in December 2020. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organization, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer. Sobhita plays Anil Kapoor’s wife, who falls in love with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Monkey Man

Even before these roles were announced, Dhulipala auditioned for the part of Sita, an escort in 'Monkey Man', Dev Patel's debut directorial endeavour which has not been released in India. After an exhaustive audition procedure, she was cast in the part in 2019, and the filming took place on an Indonesian island during a lockdown. The film marked Dhulipala's Hollywood debut. The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.'

Made in Heaven

'Made In Heaven', a web series, revolves around Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita, and Karan Mehra played by Arjun Mathur, their wedding planning business, and their thoroughly messed up lives.