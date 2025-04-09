Over the course of two ISPL seasons, the Ambala-born cricketer amassed 324 runs and scalped 33 wickets in just 19 matches

Abhishek Dalhor

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Majhi Mumbai ace Abhishek Dalhor’s ISPL heroics land him spot with KKR as net bowler x 00:00

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, the dynamic all-rounder from Majhi Mumbai in Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), took another significant step in his cricketing journey after being picked as a net bowler by Kolkata Knight Riders for the ongoing IPL 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalhor first caught the nation’s attention as the most expensive player in ISPL history. Representing Amitabh Bachchan-owned Majhi Mumbai, he was instrumental in the team’s title-winning campaign in Season 2, held earlier this year. His explosive pace, remarkable consistency, and match-winning flair quickly made him one of the most talked-about names of the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (@karan_ambala09)

Over the course of two ISPL seasons, the Ambala-born cricketer amassed 324 runs and scalped 33 wickets in just 19 matches. His all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Tournament title in Season 1 and the Best Bowler of the Tournament in Season 2.

What makes Abhishek’s journey even more compelling is his humble beginning. Coming from a middle-class family in Haryana, he started by playing tennis-ball street cricket, like countless young dreamers across the country. He gradually made his mark in local tournaments, but it was the ISPL that truly transformed his life.

His transition from playing on rough patches in Ambala to rubbing shoulders with IPL stars in KKR’s camp is a testament to the ISPL’s growing influence on Indian cricket. As India’s first professionally organised T10 tennis-ball league, the ISPL has emerged as a game-changing platform, offering grassroots cricketers a legitimate path to recognition and success.

Dalhor’s inclusion in the KKR setup underscores the ISPL’s mission: to discover untapped talent from India’s streets and shape them into the stars of tomorrow. His story is not just about personal triumph, but also a powerful reflection of how structured platforms like the ISPL are redefining the grassroots cricketing ecosystem in India.

From streetlights to stadium floodlights, Dalhor’s journey has only just begun.

(With inputs from ANI)