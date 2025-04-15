Breaking News
Vir Das goes on a rant against airline after injured wife doesn't get a wheelchair

Updated on: 15 April,2025 01:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vir wrote on X how he’s been a lifetime loyalist to the airline and how his travel to Delhi turned out to be a nightmare after he was unable to procure a wheelchair for his wife

Vir Das Pic/Instagram

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who has never shied away from talking about social issues, recently went on a rant against an airline after it failed to provide a wheelchair for his injured wife despite booking and paying a hefty amount for premium service. Vir took to X and penned a comprehensive post sharing his ordeal. 


Vir Das slams Air India over wheelchair availability 


Vir wrote on X how he’s been a lifetime loyalist to the airline and how his travel to Delhi turned out to be a nightmare after he was unable to procure a wheelchair for his wife whose leg had been injured. Vir stated that he had paid Rs 50,000 per seat, which came with a broken table, broken leg rest, and with his wife’s seat stuck reclined. 


Vir stated, “I ask the air hostesses at the front of the plane to assist my wife while I carry four bags. Silence and a clueless look at each other. We step off the plane to the top of the ladder. I ask an Air India male ground staff member to help us, looks at me, shrugs, and ignores me. My wife, with a fracture, makes it down the stepladder. I tell an Air India staff member at the bottom near the buses what happened. He says, ‘Sir kya Karein…sorry’.”

He added, “We get to the terminal, encalm people inform wheelchair staff that we had pre-booked a chair. He’s clueless. There’s wheelchairs everywhere. No staff because the flight is late. I grab a chair and wheel her to baggage claim, then out of the airport to the parking. Encalm lets Air India know this is happening. No one shows. Anyway. One of your wheelchairs is on the second floor of the parking in Delhi. Do claim it.”

Vir Das announces his memoir

Last month, Vir Das announced that he is coming out with his memoir, 'The Outsider- A Memoir for Misfits'. The memoir, according to his publishers, "is set to take a deep dive into his many phases of life highlighting that the comedy world isn't the only place where he's always felt like an outsider."

