Vir Das

Comedian and actor Vir Das often shares his opinion on ongoing issues in the country. With his unique style and quirk, Vir Das has often left his followers in splits. Now, he has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the growing pollution in Mumbai's air. As air quality continues to degrade, Vir has compared breathing in the city to smoking cigarettes.

Vir Das compares Mumbai air with smoking cigarettes

Vir Das shared a post on Instagram that reads, "I’ll smoke a cigarette socially maybe fifteen days a year. The remaining days I’m a breathing Mumbaikar. Same taste. Today Mumbai was a Marlboro Light." This post from Vir has sparked a meme fest in the comment section, with fans dropping hilarious reactions. Sonam Kapoor also echoed Vir’s thoughts on Mumbai’s air quality and reshared his post on her Instagram story.

Reacting to Vir's post, one user wrote, "Bhai, Delhi aao, 10 hukka chal raha hai roz ka." Another fan commented, "Come to Delhi, Habibi." "I just arrived in Mumbai, and my opinion—evacuate the city and fix it!" read another comment.

One user quipped, "So, all I have to do is shift to Mumbai... and I can buy my own Ferrari? Great!!" Another shared, "I live in Delhi, it rained yesterday, so we are Esse Lights at the moment. Usually, we are Marlboro Advance." A comment read, "Delhi keeps changing taste until it turns into Gudang Garam."

Bryan Johnson walks out of a podcast

Earlier, Bryan Johnson had walked out of Nikhil Kamath's podcast due to poor air quality and later took to X to share his thoughts on Mumbai’s air quality.

"A firestorm of debate has ignited in India since I walked off a podcast due to the poor air quality. Indians, organize yourselves and take action. You will do more to improve India's health by cleaning up the air than by curing cancer," Mr. Johnson wrote.

He also talked about how people have normalized pollution and said, "People would be outside running. Babies and small children exposed from birth. No one wore a mask, which can significantly decrease exposure. It was so confusing."

He further shared that he couldn't understand why India's leadership had not declared air pollution a "national emergency."