Vir Das hosted the International Emmys earlier today and like always, he highlighted the work of an Indian designer. Making the announcement a few hours before the awards show, here’s what you need to know about how it all transpired for the Delhi designer

Ahead of hosting the International Emmys 2024 today, Vir Das revealed the name of the designer to his followers on social media and pulled off the outfit with style. Photo Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Vir Das

Listen to this article International Emmys 2024: Comedian Vir Das promotes Indian designer’s work; here’s all you need to know x 00:00

A few hours after announcing the name of the Indian designer to design his costume for the International Emmys 2024, comedian Vir Das hosted the International Emmys 2024 earlier today in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.. He proudly walked the red carpet showcasing the work of designer Shubhangi Bajpai from Delhi, who has definitely worked tirelessly over the last two months to put it together the Indian-Western fusion outfit.



Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Das looked dapper as always, reminding people that you don’t always have to wear a ‘fancy designer’. Making the announcement, he said, “As promised. I will be wearing a brand new designer for the Emmys. As promised, I know nothing about fashion. But she does and she worked super hard. Her name is Shubhangi Bajpai and she is from Delhi. Happy to show you her work soon. Do keep in mind, she doesn’t have much to work with here 😊.”



Going by the name @thegirlwhostitched on Instagram, Bajpai is also the founder of Salooka (@salookalife), a clothing brand that embodies the "odyssey of the South Asian culture, one fit at a time", according to the description on her Instagram account. Ever since the announcement, the Delhi-based designer has received a lot of support from fans of her work. In her Instagram story, she shared, "Got to dress my favourite and can only say I am grateful to bits for this opportunity".



The announcement came two months after Das made the announcement on September 22 about wanting to wearing something Indian from home.







