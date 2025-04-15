The incident took place on Monday evening. One of the accused, caught by the woman and her neighbours, has been arrested

The police on Tuesday said that a woman has thwarted a robbery attempt at her home in Maharashtra's Palghar city by bravely fighting two thieves who attacked and injured her, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Monday evening. One of the accused, caught by the woman and her neighbours, has been arrested, they said.

The woman and her husband had stepped out for a routine evening stroll close to a beach near their house.

Upon returning, they found two intruders at their home who had already packed gold jewellery and other valuables, Palghar police station inspector Anant Parad told PTI.

Caught by surprise at the couple's sudden arrival, the intruders attempted to flee. But the woman caught hold of one of them and tried to pin him down. One of the intruders then struck her hand with a spanner, the official said, reported PTI.

Despite the injury, the woman held her ground and raised an alarm to call the neighbours for help. She and her neighbours held the captured intruder till the police arrived, he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, her husband attempted to catch the second intruder, but he managed to escape.

Some locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and took the 40-year-old intruder caught by the woman into custody, the official said, reported PTI.

The injured woman was later provided medical treatment, and is recovering, he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for housebreaking, theft and robbery.

Efforts were on to trace the other culprit, the official said.

Man kills son-in-law after dispute in Palghar

In another incident, a 75-year-old man allegedly axed to death his son-in-law in Maharashtra's Palghar district following a monetary dispute and then fled, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place in the Wada area.

The 42-year-old deceased used to take money from people promising to get them jobs but would not fulfil it, reported PTI.

He had also taken money from his father-in-law due to which the latter got annoyed and there used to be frequent quarrels between them, Wada police station's senior inspector Dattatreya Kindre said.

(With inputs from PTI)