Five held over robbery of Rs 71 lakh jewellery in Palghar district

A group of armed men had barged into a jewellery shop in the Vasai area on January 10 and taken away 949.55 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 71 lakh after threatening the owner at gunpoint and assaulting him

An official on Saturday said that the police have arrested five persons in connection with the robbery of gold ornaments worth Rs 71 lakh from a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

Cops have recovered valuables worth Rs 23.39 lakh from the gang, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II, Vasai) Poornima Chougule-Shringi. Some of its members face multiple cases, reported PTI.

The official said police went through footage from nearly 600 CCTV cameras and worked on several inputs to track down two accused, identified as Anuj Gangaram Chowgule (36) and Royal, alias Roy Edward Sequeira (46). Subsequently, two more accused were taken into custody from Satara, reported PTI.

Later, police arrested a Solapur-based jeweller, who had bought the stolen valuables, from Karnataka. While Chowgule faces 20 criminal cases, Royal has been named in 12, the official said, reported PTI.

"We are now focusing on tracing any additional connections and ensuring that all stolen valuables are recovered," said DCP Poornima Chougule-Shringi.

Eight booked for power theft of Rs 5.35 lakh in Thane

Police have registered a case against eight persons on charges of electricity theft of more than Rs 5.35 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said, reported PTI.

Officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) conducted a raid on several houses at Kongaon in the Bhiwandi area on January 31.

They found some residents had bypassed the electricity meters to draw power directly from service wires connected to the electric poles, reported PTI.

The unauthorised connections allowed them to use power without recording the consumption between May 2023 and October 2024, leading to a substantial loss for the power supply company, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

A case has been registered against eight persons under provisions of the Electricity Act, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)