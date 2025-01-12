The theft took place around 3:30 am in the Boisar area, an official said

Unidentified persons broke into the ATM of a nationalised bank and ran off with over Rs 25 lakh in cash in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said, PTI reported.

According to senior inspector Sirish Pawar of the Boisar police station, thieves broke into the ATM and fled with over Rs 25 lakh, PTI cited.

The authorities have yet to determine the number of people involved in the incident, as just one person is visible in the CCTV tape. The accused also sprayed something on the camera equipment prior to the break-in, he said.

The official said a case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhit, and further probe is underway. PTI reported.

Mumbai cyber crime cell busts 'Task Fraud' gang, 6 held

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police has busted a gang of fraudsters and arrested six people for allegedly operating a 'Task Fraud', an official said.

The police seized Rs 7 lakh, 11 mobile phones, 47 different bank cards, 104 ATM cards, passbooks and a bank manager's stamp from the gang, he said.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were identified as Pramod Kumar Behra, Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, Suvendru Das, Jaideep Parda, and Manoj Kumar Raut.

The complainant, a senior citizen, had previously worked in the Gulf and after retirement he had moved to Mumbai. He had social media accounts.

"In September last year, he received a message from an unknown person who introduced herself as Nisha, who purportedly worked for a marketing company. She told him he could earn Rs 70 for following an Instagram account. Initially, he refused, but the fraudster convinced him to reconsider himself once he received the money. She told him that her company helps young artists and bloggers gain fame and sent him a link to follow an Instagram account. The fraudster obtained his personal and bank account information and provided him with a code, he then asked him to contact further on a Telegram account," an official explained.

Initially, to lure the complainant, he was given a fake task and he even received the payment, this led him to trust the fraudsters, the police said.



(With PTI inputs)

