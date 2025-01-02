Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram after nearly five years. The bio of her new handle reads- Duchess of Sussex

On the first day of 2025, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to Instagram after nearly five years. Her post included welcoming the New Year at the beach near their home in Montecito, California. She kept her username simple and small- @meghan.

For her first post, Meghan can be seen dressed in a white dress running towards the waves on the beach. Meghan writes 2025 on the sand and looks towards the camera at the end of the video filmed by her husband Prince Harry. Markle disabled comments on the post but received “likes” from celebrity friends including Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France.

In August 2023, Page Six had reported that Markle had secured their handle @meghan for her returns to the social media platform. She closed all her personal social media accounts in 2018 ahead of her much-talked about royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan's past journey with Instagram

In April 2019, Harry and Meghan launched their joint account on Instagram where they would share important updates. Harry and Meghan used their account to announce the birth and name of their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, to promote their own work and that of charities, and also release the statement after they left the royal palace in the UK which was famously called the 'Mexit'.

The account was made after they split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Kensington Palace household, which operates on social media as Kensington Royal. Harry and Meghan stopped using their original Sussex Royal account in 2020 when they quit as senior royals.

In 20022, Meghan had teased her return to Instagram. “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram," she said in an interview with New York magazine's The Cut.

Before launching her new personal Instagram account, Markle briefly returned to the platform in March 2024 with a page dedicated to her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The account featured a bio reading, “By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024,” and a photo grid displaying the brand’s logo.

About Harry and Meghan and their rumoured divorce

Harry and Meghan now live in a luxurious $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, with their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

The couple have increasingly been appearing at events separately, sometimes in different countries. Reportedly, this has led to speculation that they have ‘professionally separated’, due to their differing interests, as Harry focuses on charity work and Meghan on their commercial interests.

However, Harry recently laughed off the rumours about his and Meghan's separation, saying it was just the latest in a long line of rumours. "Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times," he said.