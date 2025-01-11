Breaking News
Jeweller robbed at gunpoint in Palghar valuables worth Rs 45 lakh looted

11 January,2025 09:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai

A jeweller in Vasai, Palghar, was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who fled with gold worth Rs 45 lakh. The police are investigating the crime using CCTV footage, with efforts underway to apprehend the culprits.

A 60-year-old jeweller was brutally attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified individuals in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, with the culprits fleeing with gold jewellery worth ₹45 lakh, police reported on Saturday.


The alarming incident unfolded around 9 pm on Friday in the Agarwal locality of Vasai town, as per an official statement. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Poornima Srhingi Chowgule, the jeweller was preparing to shut his shop when two assailants arrived, taking advantage of the late hours.


The DCP revealed that one of the robbers had concealed his identity with a face mask, while the other wore a helmet. Armed with a revolver, the duo forced their way into the shop, threatening the jeweller. They reportedly pushed him into the large safe inside the shop before looting trays of gold jewellery.


"During the heist, the accused struck the jeweller on the head with the revolver, causing injuries. They then escaped with 600 grams of gold jewellery, valued at ₹45 lakh," DCP Chowgule stated.

The jeweller, who suffered injuries in the assault, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition is reportedly stable.

The chilling crime was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and the footage has since surfaced on social media platforms, sparking outrage and concern among local residents.

A senior officer from Manickpur police station confirmed that a case has been registered against the unknown assailants under section 309(3) (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

DCP Chowgule assured that stringent action is being taken to apprehend the culprits. "All six police stations in the region have been activated to track and capture the perpetrators. Multiple teams are working on analysing the CCTV footage and other clues to identify the accused," she added.

(With inputs from PTI) 

 

