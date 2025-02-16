Seven individuals from Nalla Sopara have been arrested for attacking and robbing a group of people in Palghar district. The victims were assaulted with sharp weapons before being looted of their valuables. Three injured men are undergoing treatment, and police have registered a case under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Police have arrested seven individuals for allegedly launching a violent attack and robbing a group of people in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, as per PTI reports.

According to an official statement, the accused, all residents of Nalla Sopara, were taken into custody following an incident that occurred on 13th February. The police stated that the complainant and his friends were gathered near a bus stop during the early hours of Thursday when they were suddenly ambushed by the assailants. The perpetrators, armed with sharp weapons, assaulted them without any provocation and proceeded to flee with their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.

PTI reports that three victims sustained injuries during the assault and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. The police have confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which pertains to robbery or dacoity involving an attempt to cause death or grievous harm.

(With inputs from PTI)