Actress Bhagyashree is one of the fittest stars of the industry. The 56-year-old leads a very healthy lifestyle and often shares tips to stay fit. On Tuesday, the actress gave out tips on “chair exercises” for everyone, including the “elderly, lazy, and workaholics.”

Bhagyashree's chair workout

Taking to Instagram, Bhagyashree shared a reel where she gave some quick tips. It featured the actress showcasing some exercises by sitting on a chair. The workouts included seated claps, knee-elbow twists, and seated leg raises.

In the video, the actress was heard saying, “Hi, good morning. No, no, you don't have to get up. You can sit on the chair and exercise. So, today we will do chair exercises for your tummy. So, to reduce belly fat, you don't have to get up from the chair. Choose your tips for today.”

For the caption, she wrote, “Aaram karna achha hein! #tuesdaytipswithb Chair exercizes work for everyone, the elderly, the lazy, the workoholic ! A quick simple circuit to activate those sleepy muscles. P.s. Thank you @anjaliiisinghhh for the amazing cherry blossoms that make my day brighter (sic).”

About Bhagyashree

The actress marked her acting debut in the year 1987 with the television show Kachchi Dhoop, which was based on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women. It was in 1989 that she gained fame and popularity with the success of her debut film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan. Bhagyashree was then seen in films such as 'Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul', 'Paayal', 'Maa Santoshi Maa', 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye', 'Red Alert: The War Within', 'Thalaivii', and 'Radhe Shyam'.

She also appeared in episodes of the television series 'CID' and 'Kabhie Kabhie'.

She was last seen on screen in the mystery film 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' where she played a college principal. The film that also starred Radhikka Madan and Nimrat Kaur was directed by Mikhil Musale. The film revolved around a schoolteacher. After her disappearance, an investigator begins looking into the matter and discovers multiple suspects and a possibly explicit leaked video.