Radhikka Madan shut down rumours of undergoing cosmetic surgery after an AI-generated video altered her appearance went viral. She responded with wit, emphasizing self-acceptance and calling out the misuse of AI

Radhikka Madan

Listen to this article ‘Aur karlo yaar’: Radhikka Madan slams AI-generated video of her suggesting plastic surgery x 00:00

Radhikka Madan has reacted to a viral video on social media that claimed she went under the knife to sharpen her facial features. The actress gave a fitting response to those speculating that she had cosmetic surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radhikka Madan slams AI video

Recently, a social media user shared a video featuring Radhikka Madan, with her facial features digitally altered using editing software. The user suggested that Radhikka had undergone multiple cosmetic treatments to look the way she does now. The caption read, “Remember Ishani from Colors TV's popular show? Radhikka Madan looks unrecognisable now after all that cosmetic work."

The post even drew comparisons to actor Mouni Roy, stating, “Radhikka Madan really took notes from Mouni Roy — new face, new vibe.”

The video fooled many into believing that Radhikka had indeed undergone cosmetic surgery to change her appearance. However, when Radhikka herself saw the video, she debunked the claims with a witty and sharp response.

Mocking the use of AI in the video, she wrote, "Bas itne hi eyebrows upar kiye hain AI use karke? Aur karlo yaar... ye toh fir bhi natural lag raha hai."

(“Is this all you've done with AI—just raised my eyebrows? Go ahead and do more, this still looks somewhat natural.”)

After Radhikka's comment, many jumped to her support and slammed the creator for making false claims using an AI-generated video.

When Radhikka commented on cosmetic surgery

The actress had earlier spoken her thoughts about cosmetic surgery. In an interview with News18, she said, “I don’t judge people who get things done because it makes them feel confident and improves their self-image, which is very important... I didn’t feel the need at that point. People used to tell me that my jaw is a little tedha (crooked). Did they expect me to sit with a scale and measure it?” (laughs). I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it. I didn’t buy that at the time."

The actress also said that if in the future she plans to go under the knife, she will do so without overthinking about it. “I still don’t buy it, but maybe I will after a few years. I don’t know — I may just get it done. It all depends on the kind of self-image I have at that point. I hope it remains the way it is right now. In my mind, I’m still Kareena Kapoor. And even if it’s not, I won’t judge myself. So, I’m pretty much okay with all of that,” she concluded.